Robert F. Kennedy Announces for the Presidency

Robert F. Kennedy, son of slain Senator by the same name, and nephew of slain president John F. Kennedy has announced a run for the presidency. Hopefully he does not meet the same end as his predecessors, but that may not be necessary. The media is already trying to character assassinate him for his pro-health (anti-vaxx) stands. He is also an environmental lawyer, and heads-up the Childrens Health Defense.