Trump's Triumphs #68: Trump Cannot Get Elected In 2024 Because Of Voting Machine A.I...

Two things will happen in the 2024 election, 1st it will be stolen from Trump and 2nd We will know it was stolen. It won't change anything but at least we will know. The only way Trump wins is if God changes the inevitable which is a good possibility, but not assured. It will depend on whether the American People have suffered enough...