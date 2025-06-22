BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
newsplusglobe
54 views • 2 months ago

Weather NYC Heatwave Alert! 🌡️ Temperatures Soar to 100°F This Weekend

http://newsplusglobe.com/

New York City is bracing for its first major heatwave of 2025, with temperatures expected to reach up to 100°F and humidity pushing the “feels like” index even higher. The National Weather Service has issued warnings as the city enters a dangerously hot and humid stretch. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and stay informed with this heatwave update! 🥵☀️

#NYCWeather #Heatwave #NYCHeatwave #WeatherAlert #Summer2025 #NYCHotWeather #HeatWarning #WeatherUpdate #NYCForecast #StayCool #NationalWeatherService #newsplusglobe

