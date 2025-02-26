© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #427
1. 5:55 Four Nations Hockey Tournament gets caught up in Politics
2. 28:45 Mark Carney’s opponent Removed from running for the Liberal Leadership race (Ruby Dhalla)
3. 38:31 Hooters Restaurant Filing for Bankruptcy
4. 53:39 Delta Airlines Plane Crash in Toronto, Pilot was DEI hire
5. 1:23:01 Donald Trump goes on a massive firing spree! Guys the IRS is firing every single Biden appointed Federal Judge and DEA
6. 1:56:31 DNC vice chair David Hogg caught in corruption scandal
