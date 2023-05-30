BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bases 133 Part 1 - Liz Lambert The Law since Charles 1st -the Traitor King
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
93 views • 05/30/2023

Liz Lambert is a constitutional and employment lawyer, in Auckland New Zealand, who is discussing the law, after the execution of traitor King Charles 1st, which is why he was executed.

The status of the King or Queen since then, has dubious legal status since. Liz would argue, absolutely rock solid legal grounds, all since then have not been true Kings or Queens.

Also introducing Liz Lambert

