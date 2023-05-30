Bases 133 Part 1 - Liz Lambert The Law since Charles 1st -the Traitor King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liz Lambert is a constitutional and employment lawyer, in Auckland New Zealand, who is discussing the law, after the execution of traitor King Charles 1st, which is why he was executed.
The status of the King or Queen since then, has dubious legal status since. Liz would argue, absolutely rock solid legal grounds, all since then have not been true Kings or Queens.
Also introducing Liz Lambert