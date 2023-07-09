BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP doesn’t represent the Chinese people, as the people don’t have the voting right, or the right to own guns
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 07/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ll6ir3a0c

07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: The CCP doesn’t represent the Chinese people, as the people don’t have the voting right, or the right to own guns. Even a kitchen knife needs to be registered and chained to ensure the people won’t use it for self-defense, or overthrow the illegal dictatorship in Communist China. So Miles Guo started the New Federal State of China on June 4, 2020, to fight against tyranny for individual liberty.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：中国人民没有选举权，没有拥枪权，中共政府不能代表中国人民。在中共国，即使一把菜刀也需进行登记并用链子锁住，确保老百姓不能用刀进行自卫或推翻中共非法独裁政权。郭文贵于2020年6月4日成立了新中国联邦，为了自由而与暴政作斗争。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
