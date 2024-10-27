BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10-27-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 28 - LEPROSY: Walking Examples
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
28 followers
7 months ago

𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Lesson and Study from My Living Branch

2 Kings 7:4  “If we shall say, ‘Let us go into the city,’ the scarcity of food is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we shall die. And now, come, let us surrender to the army of the Arameans. If they keep us alive, we live. And if they kill us, we shall die.” 5  So at twilight they rose up to go to the camp of the Arameans. And when they had come to the outskirts of the Aramean camp, look, no one was there.

Keywords
commitmentdecisionsurrenderprofaneset apartsilver mindgold faith obediencefour leprous menfour lepers
