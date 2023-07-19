2yrs ago Melinda Gates Human RFID Microchipping BioTechnology Conspiracy Fact Lockdowns Digital Feudalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2yrs ago Melinda Gates Human RFID Microchipping BioTechnology Conspiracy Fact Lockdowns Digital FeudalismITV Newshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWVQR99bXt8
NBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ksw-arKvMPk
PBS NewsHour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLc_7CnWkxw&t
Good Morning America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWm8WYfxX88
The Medical Futurist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gs0bVs8QuWE