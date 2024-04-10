'NEW WORLD OF LAW': Fallout from prison sentences for school shooter's parents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constitutional law attorney Katie Cherkasky reacts to the charges given to school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents and what the ruling means for law going forward.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: