Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 13, 2024 – DISTURBING INTEL: Orbital EMP weapon confirmed, massive U.S. troop deployment to the Middle East means WAR

- Toxic dietary supplements and news updates. (0:03)

- Heavy metal content in dietary supplement Shilajit. (2:59)

- Toxic detox supplements and their health risks. (8:20)

- Dietary supplements, FDA regulations, and product safety. (19:08)

- #Aluminum toxicity in #vaccines and supplements. (30:43)

- COVID-19 vaccine safety and death of pro-vaccine doctor. (39:06)

- Orbital EMP weapon and its potential impact on society. (43:57)

- #Ukraine war situation and French military assessment. (49:04)

- Potential US military intervention in the Middle East. (1:01:13)

- Vaccine injuries, war preparation, and alternative health methods. (1:08:34)

- Natural medicine and vibrational healing. (1:14:00)

- #Nanotechnology, COVID, and weaponized medicine. (1:17:21)

- The role of energetic systems in controlling genes. (1:29:24)

- Nanotechnology and #mRNA vaccines. (1:32:25)

- The chemical composition of Venom peptides and their relation to copper and iron levels in the body. (1:38:42)

- Heavy metal toxicity and its effects on the body. (1:44:44)

- Nutritional imbalances and toxicity affecting mental health. (1:47:34)

- Analyzing water and supplements using mass spectrometry. (1:52:59)

- Destroying #glyphosate and other toxic substances in food. (1:58:13)

- Using sound waves to disintegrate toxins in the body. (2:03:45)





