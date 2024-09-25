New Fronts Start Moving In Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot stop retreating on all the frontlines, while Ukrainian propaganda and the MSM are trying their best to assure the public that there are no strategic threats for Ukraine and Kiev is winning the war.

The fortress of Ugledar is already in operational encirclement. The last roads to the town were cut by advancing Russian troops. Russians are already advancing on the streets. In an attempt to calm down the population, Ukrainian media turned to their favorite tactics. They report, citing the Institute for the study of war, that Ugledar is not an important logistics hub. This is how the fortress turns into a useless settlement.

Ukrainian forces blockaded in Ugledar requested evacuation, but the safe extraction is no longer possible. The last road came under Russian fire control and Russian forces are remotely mining all the escape routes through the fields. At the same time, a Russian bridgehead is growing west of Ugledar on the northern bank of the local Kashlagach river.

The strategic crisis of Ukrainian defense is deepening in the Pokrovsk direction. On the southern flank, the Russian army is rapidly expanding its zone of control around the liberated Ukrainsk, grinding Ukrainian forces down in a cauldron west of Nevelskoe. Russian forces are surrounding Selidovo, while battles are approaching Mirnograd. These are two main Ukrainian strongholds aimed to slow down the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk.

New frontlines start moving in the Donbass. The Russian army advanced in the Krasny Liman direction, repelling the Ukrainian military from the last settlements in the Luhansk People’s Republic. Russian forces launch offensive operations on a wide front along the Svatovo-Kremennaya road. Soon after Makeevka was liberated, the village of Nevskoe came under Russian control. Russian forces also completed the mop up operation and captured an important stronghold of the Zhuravka ravine, which is up to 10 km long and stretches southeast of the village. The ravine turned into a bloody battlefield where heavy battles continued for months.

The russian advance allows the destruction of the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Zherebets river. The Armed Forces are still holding defense to the south in the Terny-Torskoe line but Russian forces have already increased their pressure in the area and are expanding their zone control around the settlements. Ukrainian defense in the area is complicated by the terrain and necessity to transfer forces across the river under Russian fire.

Grinded in the Russian Kursk region and retreating on the Donbass frontlines, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted counterattacks in the Kharkiv border areas, where Russian offensive was suspended. According to front reports, Ukrainian forces took back control of the ruins of the aggregate plant located on the Russian bank in Volchansk.

