Matt Gaetz: The House Judiciary Committee is taking a vote on term limits today

The House Judiciary Committee is taking a vote on term limits today - because conservatives forced Speaker McCarthy to do it against his will.

Term limits are wildly popular in every zip code in America except 202 in Washington, D.C.

It will be revealing to see which Members of Congress vote in favor of open, transparent government and which vote in favor of empowering the Swamp.





source:

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1707456384105689193?s=20