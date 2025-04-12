DOUGLAS MURRAY BURNS A STRAW MAN 🔥 ON DEBATE WITH DAVE SMITH ON JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

The OG title of this excerpt is "Douglas Murray and Dave Smith Debate Over Israel-Hamas Conflict and Blockade", but the actual issue is the technique Douglas Murray uses to migrate the goalposts





Let's consult the Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression





Primarily, #4 is in evidence:





Knock down straw men. Deal only with the weakest aspects of the weakest charges. Even better, create your own straw men. Make up wild rumors (or plant false stories) and give them lead play when you appear to debunk all the charges, real and fanciful alike.





https://www.dcdave.com/article3/991228.html





The (((straw man))) in this case is the phrase 'elevation of Israel' in response to Dave Smith, used to steer anyone away from ACTUAL REAL QUESTIONS; or, as Paul English so eloquently stated on Rea Bow's Sunday morning show: "IF THE MEDIA CAN GET YOU ASKING THE WRONG QUESTIONS...IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT ANSWERS THEY GIVE YOU"





Here's VfB's query:





WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED TO LITTLE MARY PHAGAN THAT WAS SO HEINOUS THAT LEO MAX FRANK ATTEMPTED TO PIN IT ON HIS FLUNKY AND LOOKOUT, JIM CONLEY❓





FURTHERMORE, WHY DOES IT SEEM THAT THE ADL WAS CREATED TO INURE THOSE CALLING THEMSELVES JEWS FROM RIGHTFUL CRITICISM OF THEIR ACTIONS AGAINST THEIR HOST COMMUNITIES❓





109 NATIONS CANNOT ALL BE WRONG ✅





JRE #2303 w/Dave Smith and Douglas Murray

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ah6kirkSwTg

JRE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yj9YcCOioZE