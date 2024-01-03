Create New Account
Say No to Nikki Haley; She's a GOP Establishment Neocon #politcalnews #nikkihaley
Jeff Crouere
Published 2 months ago

GOP Needs a MAGA Nominee, Not a Neocon Like Nikki Haley, Establishment Republicans Donating Big Money to Haley to Stop Trump! Nikki Haley is No Conservative, Wealthy Liberals are Supporting Her. Instead of America First, Nikki Haley Wants U.S. as World Policeman. GOP Voters, Say No to Endless Wars, Say No to Nikki Haley.


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


