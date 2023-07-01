BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Johnson Has Struck Gold In The 7 Mountains Of The New Apostolic Reformation-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 30 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
56 views • 07/01/2023

Bill Johnson is not waiting for the Rapture of the Church that Paul talks about so glowingly, he has no time for all that "pie in the sky, by and by". Bill Johnson of Bethel Church in Redding, California, is on a mission to carry out the 7 Mountain Mandate of the New Apostolic Reformation. He doesn't have time for a lot of old fashioned Bible doctrine either, something considered antiquated in the 'miracles by the minute' side show ministry he conducts. The miracles aren't real, but there's plenty of them.

"Come to Bethel, and transgress; at Gilgal multiply transgression; and bring your sacrifices every morning, and your tithes after three years:" Amos 4:4 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we pay a visit to Bethel Church, and bring you some 'fresh meat' straight from their altar, and we'll compare what we find to what the Bible has to say about the end times, the Laodicean Church, and false prophets. Johnson says that his followers must build God's kingdom here on Earth right now rather than passively waiting around for the end times. This philosophy, sometimes known as dominionism, is increasingly common among American evangelicals — particularly in "apostolic" churches like Bethel, meaning church leaders call themselves apostles or prophets and claim they can hear God speaking to them. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, all this and much more!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
