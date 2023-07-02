BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jimmy Dore: PROOF UK Knew All Along Masks & Social Distancing Don’t Work (mirrored)
219 views • 07/02/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/CMi72RTUrB0

1 Jul 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

Every day it seems like a new outrage about COVID policy emerges but we hear nary a whimper from the mainstream press. Today it’s the revelation that UK authorities pushed lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing on the public while not bothering to follow these directives themselves – because they knew how ineffective they were.


Jimmy discusses the lack of accountability around COVID policy that we’re experiencing today and why we’re primed for something similar to happen again.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
