Susan Chernak - What Bees Want!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With all the heavy duty news that is floating around out there, I thought it would be nice to have a very light hearted, summer time broadcast, so today I'm going to interview Susan Chernak and we're going to talk about bees!
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Links Mentioned in the Show
Home Grown National Park
https://homegrownnationalpark.org/
All Bugs Go To Kevin
https://www.facebook.com/groups/AllBugsGoToKevin
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Susan Chernak,
Jacquelyn freeman,
What Bees Want,
Sacred Bees,
bee toning,
hive weaving,
Thomas Seeley,
native bees,
mining bees,
blooming trees,
honey bees,
what bees love,
bee vs wasp,
wasp carnivore,
wasp,
bee stress,
bee mites,
bee transportation,
bee hives,
smoking bee hive,
bee colony,
best bee hive,
bee static charge,
bee friendly,
bee watering area,
roundup,
mason bee,