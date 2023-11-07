BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The "New Axis of Evil" Has Taken Shape 🌎
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
4
242 views • 11/07/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Related Sources ⬇️

1. A Global Map of CCP Ambitions: Create Three Great Battlefields for the US

https://japan-forward.com/a-global-map-of-ccp-ambitions-create-three-great-battlefields-for-the-us/ 

2. China Preparing To Invade Taiwan & Paid The Bidens Millions To Weaken U.S. Strength In The Pacific

https://rumble.com/v3hyaci-china-preparing-to-invade-taiwan-and-paid-the-bidens-millions-to-weaken-u.s.html 

3. Explosive: Xi's Office in Direct Contact with Hamas & Iran, Commander Mohammed Deif Trained by PLA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8D_1-fMKMY 

4. UN General Assembly Head Approves Declaration to Form a Global Pandemic Authority with Lockdown Enforcement Powers

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-22-un-approves-global-pandemic-authority-lockdown.html 

5. Hamas Preventing Civilian Evacuation from Gaza, Shooting at People Trying to Flee: IDF Audio

https://www.christianpost.com/news/hamas-shooting-at-civilians-trying-to-flee-gaza-idf.html 

6. Nuking Japan Until Surrender: Chinese Military Channel's Threat

https://youtu.be/xre2NVZIMsE?feature=shared 

7. Why Isn't There a Palestinian State?

https://youtu.be/76NytvQAIs0?feature=shared 

8. Biden Warns of ‘Rising Islamophobia,’ Urges Continues Backing of Ukraine in Primetime Speech

https://thepoliticsbrief.com/biden-warns-of-rising-islamophobia-urges-continues-backing-of-ukraine-in-primetime-speech/#google_vignette 

9. Presenting WHO Director General Dr. Tedros

https://t.me/APFGAC/11843 

10. Britains New WEF Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Family Runs China-Backed Digital I.D. Firm

https://youtu.be/srbFJbWJX9c 

11. Biden Admin Combats Antisemitism on Campuses Nationwide

https://marshallparthenon.com/32352/news/beyondmu-biden-admin-combats-antisemitism-on-campuses-nationwide/ 

12. Braveheart: The Battle of Falkirk (HD CLIP)

https://youtu.be/i8OiOOB7xus?feature=shared 


Highlighted Bible Chapters & Verses ⬇️

1. Zechariah 12 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/zechariah/12.htm

2. 1 Thessalonians 5:3 - https://biblehub.com/1_thessalonians/5-3.htm

3. 2 Timothy 3 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_timothy/3.htm

4. Daniel 9:27 - https://biblehub.com/daniel/9-27.htm

5. Matthew 24 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/24.htm


FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
irancurrent eventsnewspoliticsbiblegodjesusrussiaisraelchinamiddle eastislamworld war 3united statesbible prophecynorth koreaamerican patriots for god and countryhamaswar on terrorviral videohezbollahccpworld war iiiaxis of evilnew axis of evil
