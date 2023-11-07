The "New Axis of Evil" Has Taken Shape 🌎

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Related Sources ⬇️
1. A Global Map of CCP Ambitions: Create Three Great Battlefields for the US
https://japan-forward.com/a-global-map-of-ccp-ambitions-create-three-great-battlefields-for-the-us/
2. China Preparing To Invade Taiwan & Paid The Bidens Millions To Weaken U.S. Strength In The Pacific
https://rumble.com/v3hyaci-china-preparing-to-invade-taiwan-and-paid-the-bidens-millions-to-weaken-u.s.html
3. Explosive: Xi's Office in Direct Contact with Hamas & Iran, Commander Mohammed Deif Trained by PLA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8D_1-fMKMY
4. UN General Assembly Head Approves Declaration to Form a Global Pandemic Authority with Lockdown Enforcement Powers
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-22-un-approves-global-pandemic-authority-lockdown.html
5. Hamas Preventing Civilian Evacuation from Gaza, Shooting at People Trying to Flee: IDF Audio
https://www.christianpost.com/news/hamas-shooting-at-civilians-trying-to-flee-gaza-idf.html
6. Nuking Japan Until Surrender: Chinese Military Channel's Threat
https://youtu.be/xre2NVZIMsE?feature=shared
7. Why Isn't There a Palestinian State?
https://youtu.be/76NytvQAIs0?feature=shared
8. Biden Warns of ‘Rising Islamophobia,’ Urges Continues Backing of Ukraine in Primetime Speech
https://thepoliticsbrief.com/biden-warns-of-rising-islamophobia-urges-continues-backing-of-ukraine-in-primetime-speech/#google_vignette
9. Presenting WHO Director General Dr. Tedros
https://t.me/APFGAC/11843
10. Britains New WEF Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Family Runs China-Backed Digital I.D. Firm
https://youtu.be/srbFJbWJX9c
11. Biden Admin Combats Antisemitism on Campuses Nationwide
https://marshallparthenon.com/32352/news/beyondmu-biden-admin-combats-antisemitism-on-campuses-nationwide/
12. Braveheart: The Battle of Falkirk (HD CLIP)
https://youtu.be/i8OiOOB7xus?feature=shared
Highlighted Bible Chapters & Verses ⬇️
1. Zechariah 12 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/zechariah/12.htm
2. 1 Thessalonians 5:3 - https://biblehub.com/1_thessalonians/5-3.htm
3. 2 Timothy 3 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_timothy/3.htm
4. Daniel 9:27 - https://biblehub.com/daniel/9-27.htm
5. Matthew 24 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/24.htm
