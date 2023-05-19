BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden crime expert THIS phone bill may be BAD NEWS FOR JOE!
High Hopes
High Hopes
229 views • 05/19/2023

Glenn Beck


May 18, 2023


Peter Schweizer, author of ‘Red-Handed,’ is one of the leading experts on the Biden crime family. So, it’s a GREAT sign that he feels like Congress actually is ‘making progress’ in terms holding the Biden family accountable for power abuses and alleged crimes. But will those crimes ever be linked to Joe with enough evidence to incriminate the president? In this clip, Scwheizer describes to Glenn a set of phone calls — discovered thanks to Hunter's mention of phone bill — that could be HUGE in the case against Joe Biden: ‘I think this could be a potential game-changer in terms of really highlighting the role that [the president[ had.’


Watch Glenn dive into this topic more TONIGHT during a new BlazeTV special. ‘The Reckoning: The Biden Crime Family’ airs live on / blazetv at 8pm ET.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxRMdtBdBmM

presidentcrimejoe bidenhunter bidenbiden familyglenn beckexpertpeter schweizergame changerred handedphone billincriminatepower abuses
