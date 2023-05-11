Online jokes, Ukraine showing false Kinzhal missile downed in Kiev

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian politician trying to convince people that their Patriot air defense system has downed Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. This became a joke on social media after the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko showed the wreckage of BETAB-500ShP concrete piercing bomb, misinforming what Kinzhal should be.
Mirrored - TeleTruth