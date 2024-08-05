Crooks - Canadian Tax Burden - Women Must Defend Women

Text messages show SWAT officers flagged Trump rally shooter long before the attack





Local officers spotted Crooks nearly two hours before he opened fire — but didn't confront him until the final minutes





https://www.post-gazette.com/news/crime-courts/2024/07/29/trump-rally-shooting-thomas-crooks-fbi-update/stories/202407290056









Secret Service leader grilled by GOP over lack of firings for Trump security failures





Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe defended the agency’s failure to fire any of the agents involved in the planning and response to the assassination attempt of former President Trump, saying he did not want to “rush to judgment.”





Numerous lawmakers questioned why no agents had been removed from their posts during testy exchanges with the acting director.





In one clash during aggressive questioning by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rowe said he “could not tip the scales” and said “we need to allow the investigation to play out.”





https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4800363-secret-service-defends-failure/









Fraser Institute News Release: The average Canadian family paid more in 2023 on taxes than it did on housing, food and clothing combined





In 2023, the average Canadian family earned an income of $109,235 and paid in total taxes equaling $46,988.





In other words, the average Canadian family spent 43.0 per cent of its income on taxes compared to 35.6 per cent on basic necessities.





This is a dramatic shift since 1961 when the average Canadian family spent much less of its income on taxes (33.5 per cent) than the basic necessities (56.5 per cent). Taxes have grown much more rapidly than any other single expenditure for the average Canadian famil





https://financialpost.com/globe-newswire/fraser-institute-news-release-the-average-canadian-family-paid-more-in-2023-on-taxes-than-it-did-on-housing-food-and-clothing-combined









Why Male Athletes Who Identify as Transgender Should Not Compete in Women’s Sports





Should transgender athletes compete in women’s sports? Here’s why males will always have an advantage over females in athletics.





https://adflegal.org/article/why-male-athletes-who-identify-transgender-should-not-compete-womens-sports









Riley Gaines' perspective on transgender athletes in women's sports





https://www.ksl.com/article/50976109/riley-gaines-perspective-on-transgender-athletes-in-womens-sports