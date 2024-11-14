© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PW0rpJtOts
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Mr. Bannon: No other organization in the world has been able to achieve as much remarkable success within a year or two as the New Federal State of China, despite the constant attacks from the CCP! The NFSC will become one of the most powerful political and social organizations in the world!