Brighteon Broadcast News, May 5, 5025 - Pakistan, India, Israel, Yemen and Iran: A single SPARK in the Middle East could now set off NUCLEAR WAR

- Truth Social Ban and Reversal (0:00)

- Anti-Boycott Act and Pro-Zionist Authoritarianism (5:25)

- General Michael Flynn's Support and Freedom of Speech (7:28)

- Emergency Broadcast on Supply Chain Shortages (15:06)

- Trump's Unconventional Policies and Criticisms (17:06)

- Yemen's Air Blockade Against Israel (30:54)

- Global Tensions and Potential for World War III (43:03)

- Historical and Geopolitical Analysis (1:00:16)

- Economic and Trade Concerns (1:06:07)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:19:03)

- America's Power Grid Vulnerability (1:23:57)

- David Tice's Mission and Solutions (1:28:49)

- Impact of Grid Failure (1:30:15)

- Call to Action and Future Outlook (1:31:58)

- Mother's Day Special Sale Event (1:33:02)

- Red Alert Edition of Bartend Broadcast News (1:35:59)

- Timeline of Supply Chain Disruptions (1:37:13)

- Potential Outcomes and Implications (2:09:46)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





