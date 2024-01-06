Shoebox Of Brothery Love

Monatomic Silver Water Machine. 17 liters in five days.
Designed and built by a friend of mine.
The box "breaks" the silver away from the pure one ounce silver bars at an atomic level, then the bubbler prevents them from re-attaching to the bars.
This is NOT colloidal silver water. It is Monatomic Silver water that is consumable.
It has many health benefits according to people who have consumed it.
Download the FREE PDF Build plans at www.hitloadz.com
Or I will build one for you. Contact me if you need help building one.
Enjoy!
