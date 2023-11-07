The Tri State City Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While America sleepwalks through the 2020 decade with a treasonous zombie criminal at the helm, China is flooding every inch of Earth with its rising dominance. The dollar is now openly regarded to be on life support. As Foreign Policy magazine reported, BRICS is likely to strip the dollar of its hegemony over global trade even if it doesn’t have a single currency.