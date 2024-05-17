The Israeli Lobby In Washington - By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

In this short clip, Pastor Chuck Baldwin reviews a short list of the innumerable Israeli lobby groups that provide millions of dollars to pro-Zionist governors, congressmen, senators and presidents. They also provide 5-star all-expense paid trips to Israel for indoctrination classes and strategy meetings. The Israeli lobby is the richest and most powerful lobby in Washington, D.C.

Not only do these Israeli lobby groups provide millions of dollars in SUPPORT of pro-Zionist politicians (from both parties), they also provide millions of dollars in OPPOSITION to any politician who is NOT rabidly pro-Zionist.

