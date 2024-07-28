Assange - TRUMP Connection? Assange Network PRO-TRUMP? Dead Man Switch? Joseph P. Farrell

TRUMP 2024! "I could stop wars with just a telephone call." ~ Donald J. Trump



"[Assange] is the one who helped TRUMP get [elected president] by releasing the DNC emails with Hillary's corruption weekly during the 2016 election." ~ Dark Journalist

Understanding the TRUMP - Julian Assange CONNECTION. Who is Julian Assange? Dead Man Switch? Why Did The Deep State Persecute Julian Assange?

FULL PRESENTATION: Dark Journalist July 26th, 2024. Season of Assassination Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swQOkJqYrZY

BIO (Short)

"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."

