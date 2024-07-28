BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Assange - TRUMP Connection? Assange Network PRO-TRUMP? Dead Man Switch? Joseph P. Farrell
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
203 views • 9 months ago

TRUMP 2024! "I could stop wars with just a telephone call." ~ Donald J. Trump

"[Assange] is the one who helped TRUMP get [elected president] by releasing the DNC emails with Hillary's corruption weekly during the 2016 election." ~ Dark Journalist

Understanding the TRUMP - Julian Assange CONNECTION. Who is Julian Assange? Dead Man Switch?  Why Did The Deep State Persecute Julian Assange?

FULL PRESENTATION: Dark Journalist July 26th, 2024. Season of Assassination Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swQOkJqYrZY

BIO (Short)

"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."

More EnergyMe333.com at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vortex303/videos/all

Also See:

TRUMP ASSASSINATION Attempt. Let It Happen On Purpose? Who has the Nuc!ear-Football? Who Are The Bad Actors? Joseph P. Farrell. PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/114b3faf-1e99-4249-8cb3-4ce93c73f305

JFK Coup-Assassination Inside Story. American Putsch in 1963. Deep State Cover Up. Joseph P. Farrell

https://www.brighteon.com/06275542-b95e-4c92-a36d-94dd25e806bc

ALLEN DULLES. DEEP STATE History. America's Secret Government.

https://www.brighteon.com/0308abf0-6e3f-430b-8335-cb2fac35e0a1


deep statejulian assangewikileaksmedia narrativedark journalistassange persecutionjoseph p farrellhidden governmentassange trump 2016 campaignhillary wikileaks assange
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

