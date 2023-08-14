Revelation of scammers hijacking email accounts and scamming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My own family of dark witches in conjunction with the Roman Catholic church have hijacked my email accounts and are using my ID to scam people. Please be aware. I have had little to no internet access for 3 to 5 years and do not want to see anyone else suffer as a result of their slanderous accusations against my good character. More follows...