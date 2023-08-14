BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation of scammers hijacking email accounts and scamming
YAH'S INFINITE WISDOM
YAH'S INFINITE WISDOM
35 views • 08/14/2023

My own family of dark witches in conjunction with the Roman Catholic church have hijacked my email accounts and are using my ID to scam people. Please be aware. I have had little to no internet access for 3 to 5 years and do not want to see anyone else suffer as a result of their slanderous accusations against my good character. More follows...

