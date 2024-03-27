From Forgiveness to Resignation: The Seven Cries of Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Final Words of Christ: A Message of Forgiveness, Triumph, and Everlasting Life
This video is a profound reflection on the final words and the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, emphasizing his cries from the cross and how they represent different aspects of his journey and purpose - from supplication and salvation to preservation, desolation, lamentation, jubilation, and resignation. The speaker passionately recounts how Christ's death was not an accident but a fulfillment of God's will, aiming to secure eternal life for humanity. Through the exploration of these seven cries, alongside the narrative of a hymn and a touching story of evangelist Alexander Wooten, listeners are urged to embrace the salvation offered by Jesus, trusting in his sacrifice for a life free of fear and filled with everlasting joy.
00:00 Opening Words of Inspiration
00:45 The Seven Cries from the Cross
02:11 Reflecting on the Song 'It Is Finished'
04:03 The Final Cry of Resignation
05:16 The Assurance of Salvation
05:52 A Story of Faith and Belief
06:32 The Last Words of Jesus Revisited
08:12 The Purpose of Jesus' Sacrifice
09:13 An Invitation to Trust in Jesus
09:40 Closing Thoughts and Invitation to Share