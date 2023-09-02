© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW SONG: Latinos for Trump
The tide has turned... look at all the new songs that have sprung up overnight about the Hood is voting for @realDonaldTrump
Provided to YouTube by DistroKid
Latinos For Trump · Trump Latinos
Latinos For Trump
℗ MAGA LATIN
https://song.link/y/0NzlHsjOLRk
Released on: 2023-08-31
https://twitter.com/TrumpLatinos24/status/1697705419001512195?s=20