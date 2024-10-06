ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 10/6/24 • Top Poll Has Trump Surging to 14-Point Lead in Pennsylvania

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUNDAY BOMBSHELL BROADCAST! TOP POLL HAS TRUMP SURGING TO 14-POINT LEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA AS MASS AWAKENING TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER’S DEATH CULT AGENDA ACCELERATES TO LIGHT SPEED
We'll also discuss the Deep State's latest attack against Alex Jones and Infowars and what this means going forward for the 2024 election and humanity as a whole -- tune in for this massive game-changing transmission!
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/realalexjones
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson