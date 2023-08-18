Tetragrammaton in Microsoft Bing text to voice

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
43 views • 08/18/2023

I was curious about how text to voice translators would pronounce the Tetragrammaton with different vowels.


So far only Microsoft Bing text to voice translator seems to be able to do this.
Let me know if you find others.

If you wanna try yourself, for if you think i did something wrong,
copy/paste the Hebrew letters below (vowels are included, to safe you time)

יהוה (no vowels)
יְהוָה (without holam. see Wikipedia for the info)
יְהֹוָה (correct pronunciation according to Nehemiah Gordon, but please check the dot placement in  https://www.lexilogos.com/keyboard/hebrew.htm
 and read my comment about this in the comment section).
יֲהֹוָה (with the exact vowels of the word "Adonai")

יַהְוֶה (Yahweh according to Wilhelm Gesenius & others)
יֱהֹוִה (intended to be pronounced as Elohim, according to Wikipedia)
יֱהוִה (see Wikipedia for the info)

Links:

It was by using an app at the Microsoft store that I recorded this video, but
later it disappeared, not sure if it's still there now or not.
Below is a link to what I used in the past, but...
things change all the time (and not always for the better).
Click on the left sound icon, where you paste Hebrew:
https://www.bing.com/translator

https://www.lexilogos.com/keyboard/hebrew.htm
(for making Hebrew words and adding vowels)

Is Jesus God or not ? by logical deduction:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1jsqe8vgq5jtrci/Is%20Jesus%20God%20or%20not.pdf?dl=0

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetragrammaton

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jehovah

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahweh

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilhelm_Gesenius

God's name in 19 old bibles from 1877 - 1477:
https://www.brighteon.com/14e77946-06a9-47d0-b25e-5315ff872c5b

Music:
https://www.bensound.com/

Keywords
biblejesusjehovahyeshuayhwhyahwehhebrewlordpronunciationyehovahbingtranslatorgods nametetragrammatonbijbeluitspraaktext to voicevowelshow to pronounce
