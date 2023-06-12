In a world where coercion has become the order of the day, where freedom is fast becoming a precious commodity, and we move inexorably towards a one-world-government, we have to ensure that we are aware of what is going on around us. Many people think the world changes all by itself, but nothing could be further from the truth. Wickedness and immorality abound, Satan controls the hearts of many and many innocents are the victims of his wrath. If we remain silent and do not stand for that which is right according to the Word of God then we are as bad as the perpetrators. Therefore, let us be bold and courageous for the Lord, let us prepare our hearts and minds for His soon coming and show others that this rising tide of darkness will soon give way to His glorious light.

