G.W.B. - the 9/11 Interview [2011]

"In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, I thought about 'why didn't we know this?' I knew we needed to figure out what went wrong in so to prevent other attacks but i didn't want to start the finger pointing and you know say to our intelligence community 'you fouled up, you shoulda caught this, why didn't you know?' My attitude was that we now had a job to do and that is to go find these people and bring them to justice and therefore we needed our intelligence community to look forward not backward." - George W. Bush





So this explains why he was so adamantly against the creation of a 9/11 Commission. To Mr. Bush's credit, he is right about one thing though:





"Eventually September the 11 will be a date on the calendar - you know - it will be like Pearl Harbor Day. For those of us who lived through it, it will be a day we'll never forget."



