Community Scene: Leroy Van Dyke, Country Music Legend

If you’re even the slightest fan of classic country music, then you’ve undoubtedly heard the name Leroy Van Dyke.





A legend in his own right, Leroy Van Dyke is best known for two singles that broke into the mainstream during the Golden Era of Country Music: 1956’s “The Auctioneer,” as well as “Walk on By” from 1961.





Originally pursuing a career in agriculture journalism, Leroy Van Dyke was inspired to write a song about the life of his cousin, National Auctioneers Association Hall of Famer Ray Sims. This is what became the song “The Auctioneer.” It was immediately a smash hit, and catapulted Leroy Van Dyke into country music stardom.





Van Dyke’s second hit, ‘Walk On By,’ earned him a Grammy nomination and spent 19 weeks at number one on the country charts. Since then, Billboard named ‘Walk On By’ the “biggest country single of all time” in 1994, and Newsweek magazine ranked it number 2 in it’s list of the “Top 100 Country Songs of All Time.” The single went on to sell over 1.5 million copies.





Among Van Dyke’s accomplishments, he also served our country as a veteran of the Korean War. At 94 years old, he’s still going strong, living on his ranch with his wife and maintaining a regular touring and performance schedule during concert season.





Community Scene’s Nick Lien was fortunate enough to have a chance to speak with Leroy Van Dyke. Originally intended to be a short conversation about a re-release of some of his classic albums on Sun Records, Mr. Van Dyke was kind enough to give us over twenty minutes of his time, sharing anecdotes about his time in the industry during the ‘golden age of country music,’ as well as some of the projects he’s currently taking on.

