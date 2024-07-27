Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 July 2024 - Bourke Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of today's rally, this one covering the action in Bourke Street Mall, and in the rain again. We wonder whether it is due to all the aerial spraying over Melbourne these days. The speeches given continue to remind passes by of corruption in high places, the poison jab, ways to mitigate this poison, good scientists and doctors who are awake, and much more. We do our bit to make all the issues known for the sake of future generations.