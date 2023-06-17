BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 SPOTLIGHT | Devin Nunes - Plumbers Have Infiltrated the Country, Investigation Needed
295 views • 06/17/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT June 17, 2023Devin Nunes - Plumbers Have Infiltrated The Country, Investigators Need To Be Investigating


Today’s Guest: Devin Nunes

Truth Social: @DevinNunes

Rumble: http://rumble.com/c/DevinNunes


Devin Nunes is the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Devin begins the conversation talking about Truth Social on how Truth is now a closed loop. The plumbers are controlling the US government, the infiltration is real. The corruption is now coming out about Biden which will lead to Obama. The attacks on Trump will continue. In the end the investigators will need to be investigated by an outside agency.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
censorshipdevin nunesdeclaselection fraudbiden regimex22 spotlightdonald trump indictment
