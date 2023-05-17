© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
美国人民希望我们打倒中共。是那些被资助，被收买，与中共同流合污的特殊利益集团不希望打倒中国共产党。
American people want us to take down the CCP. The special interest group who have been funded, bought out, and in bed with the CPC does not want to take down the CCP.
