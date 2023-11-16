Woman nearly killed by VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://t.me/covidbc/14798
"When
I was in the hospital they told me first not to get vaccinated bc they
dont know the effect itll have on the blood clots bc we dont know WHY
theres blood clots
THEN the same doctor said she didnt say that and i must be mistaken
SO i went and got the damn thing, its been about a week and i am SICK as a dog, i didnt have much shortness of breath or pain BEFORE now im throwing up, can hardly breath/ experiencing pain all over !"
January 20, 2022
https://www.facebookDOTcom/jaazy.jaz.161
Mirrored - bootcamp