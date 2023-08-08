Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 14 – DEPOPULATION – THE FIRST 4 OF 10 EXTINCTION TOOLS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.brighteon.com/107b43d8-d71e-48d7-8e7d-41092a7df755
The New World Order’s main focus is complete world dominance. Population control, better known as Depopulation, is the UN’s tool to annihilate the majority of the masses, so that no more than 500 million people are left on the face of the earth. A neat number, easy to control, dominate and subjugate. How are we, the people, being attacked in the name of population control? By means of 10 different Extinction Tools. Let’s take a look at the first 4: wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, and plagues & diseases…
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck
