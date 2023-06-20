"THE ANOMALY" Teaser Trailer (New Documentary Series)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Anomaly" Campaign:
https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/
The Moon has captivated humanity for centuries, its presence influencing cultures, religions, and scientific exploration. From biblical references to our modern understanding, the Moon has always been a celestial wonder that begs further exploration. We are excited to introduce "The Anomaly," a groundbreaking documentary that aims to unravel the mysteries hidden within our enigmatic neighbor. Join us on a journey to unlock the secrets of the Moon and discover what lies beneath its serene surface.