The Great Sasquatch Awakening w/ Ashlea Stinnett

Alfa Vedic





Our favorite costume party is ready to commence, and what better occasion to acknowledge the most infamous of the cryptid-hominid demographic than Halloween.





"Scientists" remain skeptical that "Bigfoot" is a reality, but it's difficult to wholly dismiss centuries of folklore and countless first-hand accounts celebrating the existence of this hairy wild man sporting a size 37AA moccasin.





Known by many names across a diversity of cultures, Yeti, Sasquatch, Skookum and abominable snowman to name just a few, the enigmatic "Squatch" has continued to capture the investigative curiosity of many due to his reputed shape-shifting & telepathic abilities, as much as his uniquely large stature and reclusive demeanor.





Ashlea Stinnett will be our anthropological guide on this Alfacast for good reason. She had her first encounter with the Sasquatch People in 2013. This began an incredible adventure of friendship, student/teacher relationship, and continuous interactions with the Sasquatch People through intentional camping trips in their known homelands across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.





Video documentation of her adventures are available on the YouTube channel Ashlea Stinnett @cryptocryptid1487, and on Tik Tok @crypto_cryptid. Ashlea was featured in the documentary A Flash of Beauty: Paranormal Bigfoot, which can be found on all streaming services.





Ashlea also publishes planners and journals through KDP that feature the personal photography that she takes during her intentional connection camp outs of Sasquatch related artifacts, glyphs, footprints and the majestic nature of their homelands, which can be purchased through Amazon.





The remote Alfa Vedic farm is ground zero Bigfoot country, and everyone here from local Yurok to the backwoods folk will entertain with their personal close encounter experiences. Alfacast is where you want to be this Halloween, so join in on the fun!





Site links:

https://www.youtube.com/@cryptocryptid1487