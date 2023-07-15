Freezedrying Skittles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what happens when you put Skittles in a Harvest Right Freeze Dryer. Pretty Amazing and it changes the whole Skittles experience. Enjoy!
Click Here For: Skittles- https://amzn.to/3KFafHH
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://amzn.to/437whKp
Freeze Drying Supplies: https://amzn.to/3ZOVNB5
Food Saver: https://amzn.to/3ZIZLLG
Shield N Seal: https://amzn.to/3m89Vrz
Amazon Kindle ☞ https://amzn.to/3ZOUHVZ
Amazon Prime ☞ https://amzn.to/40NgQFH
Affiliate Disclaimer: This video and description may contain affiliate links.This means, if you click on a link and make a purchase,I may receive a commission and "as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases" at no cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows us to make free videos for you.
Thank you for checking out my channel, The Road Viking! I upload new videos for entertainment, tutorials and Just plain FUN!
Please subscribe so you will know when I
upload a new video, Thanks for watching.