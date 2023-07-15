BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Freezedrying Skittles
The Road Viking
The Road Viking
1 follower
197 views • 07/15/2023

This is what happens when you put Skittles in a Harvest Right Freeze Dryer. Pretty Amazing and it changes the whole Skittles experience. Enjoy!

Click Here For: Skittles- https://amzn.to/3KFafHH

Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://amzn.to/437whKp

Freeze Drying Supplies: https://amzn.to/3ZOVNB5

Food Saver: https://amzn.to/3ZIZLLG

Shield N Seal: https://amzn.to/3m89Vrz

Amazon Kindle ☞ https://amzn.to/3ZOUHVZ


Amazon Prime ☞ https://amzn.to/40NgQFH



Affiliate Disclaimer: This video and description may contain affiliate links.This means, if you click on a link and make a purchase,I may receive a commission and "as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases" at no cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows us to make free videos for you.

Thank you for checking out my channel, The Road Viking! I upload new videos for entertainment, tutorials and Just plain FUN!

Please subscribe so you will know when I upload a new video, Thanks for watching.

Keywords
foodharvest rightskittlesfreezedrying
