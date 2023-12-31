Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Optic Networks harnessing the WBAN planned in 2005
channel image
Nonvaxer420
7 Subscribers
46 views
Published 2 months ago

https://rumble.com/v3x4jzv-november-21-2023.html


.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Characteristics-of-the-human-body-as-the-power-transmission-and-ambient_fig2_352299029


.

https://www.slideshare.net/Calit2LS/building-an-information-infrastructure-to-support-genetic-sciences


.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-019-0045-y


.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html


.

https://www.nanog.org/


.

https://www.barrons.com/news/polarized-world-threatens-open-internet-icann-4902c453


.

https://rumble.com/v3wws8m-november-20-2023.html


.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/


.

https://www.google.com/search?q=precision+ai+healthcare&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=precision+ai+healthcare&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7Mg4IARAuGBYYHhjHARjRAzIICAIQABgWGB4yCAgDEAAYFhgeMg0IBBAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMg0IBRAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMg0IBhAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMg0IBxAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMg0ICBAAGIYDGIAEGIoF0gEIMjkzNWowajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:6e9aed6e,vid:A-aJ96jfhI4,st:0


.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993


https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Eddabbah-Mohamed-2/publication/305653382_Body_Area_Networks_IEEE802156_HBC_physical_layer_performances_bit_error_rate_and_message_integrity/links/579f3d0a08ae80bf6ea797c9/Body-Area-Networks-IEEE802156-HBC-physical-layer-performances-bit-error-rate-and-message-integrity.pdf


.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9


.

https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/26671


.

https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/iot/articles/what-is-ubiquitous-computing/


.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Tissue-Table-A-schematic-representation-of-the-tissue-table-in-the-EDEn-database-Tables_fig3_329563722


.

(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.

https://ftwproject.com/ref/512


.

E.M.F. Protection Clothing & Bedding:

https://emfprotectionclothing.co.uk/?ref=ya58d5op


.

Turmeric Powder as a Natural Heavy Metal Chelating Agent: Surface Characterisation

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/314675376_Turmeric_Powder_as_a_Natural_Heavy_Metal_Chelating_Agent_Surface_Characterisation#:~:text=Turmeric%20Powder%20as%20a%20Natural%20Heavy%20Metal%20Chelating%20Agent%3A%20Surface%20Characterisation,-February%202017


.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://x.com/Nonvaxer420BACK?s=09


.

Telegram (HELP SHARE)

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx


.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr:

https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

Keywords
scienceoptogeneticsbiophotonics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket