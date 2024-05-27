BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrors of Illegal Immigration From a Legal Immigrant’s Perspective - Janet Perez Eckles
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
364 views • 11 months ago

At the age of 30, Janet Perez Eckles shockingly lost her eyesight. After overcoming a lifetime of hardships following her family’s immigration from Bolivia, her son’s murder, the killer’s acquittal, along with ending of her 41 year marriage, she came out the other side battle tested and stronger than ever. Janet is the founder of JC Empowerment Ministries and the author of, Now I See: How God’s Amazing Grace Transforms the Deepest Pain to Shining Joy. Janet discusses the difference between her legal immigration experience and a lifetime of hard work, contrasting it against the often entitled attitude of illegal entrants today who are coming into the U.S. with a self-serving mentality. She also touches on the importance of leaning on God’s provision rather than man’s.



TAKEAWAYS


Janet realized throughout her trials and tribulations that only God could sustain her


Illegal immigration is destroying America’s social and economic structure by design


The sense of entitlement in this country will be the tidal wave that drowns us


Christians can be hospitable and loving but recognize that illegal immigration is doing severe damage to God’s design for America



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

K-LOVE Fan Awards: https://www.klovefanawards.com/

Janet Testimonial video: https://bit.ly/3UwDXn5

Now I See book: https://amzn.to/4ayDhCk


🔗 CONNECT WITH JANET PEREZ ECKLES

Website: https://janetperezeckles.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JanetEckles/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/janetperezeckles


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
jesustestimonyimmigrationuschristianpatriotbordersillegalcountryboliviatina griffincounter culture mom showjc empowerment ministriesjanet eckles
