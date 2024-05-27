Horrors of Illegal Immigration From a Legal Immigrant’s Perspective - Janet Perez Eckles

At the age of 30, Janet Perez Eckles shockingly lost her eyesight. After overcoming a lifetime of hardships following her family’s immigration from Bolivia, her son’s murder, the killer’s acquittal, along with ending of her 41 year marriage, she came out the other side battle tested and stronger than ever. Janet is the founder of JC Empowerment Ministries and the author of, Now I See: How God’s Amazing Grace Transforms the Deepest Pain to Shining Joy. Janet discusses the difference between her legal immigration experience and a lifetime of hard work, contrasting it against the often entitled attitude of illegal entrants today who are coming into the U.S. with a self-serving mentality. She also touches on the importance of leaning on God’s provision rather than man’s.









TAKEAWAYS





Janet realized throughout her trials and tribulations that only God could sustain her





Illegal immigration is destroying America’s social and economic structure by design





The sense of entitlement in this country will be the tidal wave that drowns us





Christians can be hospitable and loving but recognize that illegal immigration is doing severe damage to God’s design for America









