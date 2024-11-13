BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 11/13/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
22 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Trump is dropping one policy after another so I will show you a few of them and you guys tell me what you think. We'll break down why Russia invaded Ukraine plus a whistleblower says they're trafficking kids over there. I got your X Files on deck, and then we gotta talk about Blackrock, Vanguard, and Statestreet. A few Top Stories will top off the news and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Nearly a Million Lebanese Made Homeless by USA Funded Israeli Aggression

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1855298663632818658


Late Night isn't taking this well.

https://x.com/wadestotts/status/1855052066093478265




#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

