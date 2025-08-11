BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WIRED FOR CONTROL: Brain-Computer Interfaces with Brandy Smith | Episode 30
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
33 views • 1 month ago

Love the show? Make a donation if you can:

https://laralogan.com/support


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Brandy Smith, an expert in computer interfaces and information security, joins us to explore the captivating, yet complex world of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). We dissect how wearable technologies like Apple Watches and Fitbits might soon have the power to interact with our thoughts, raising profound questions about privacy and control. From potential applications in gaming and medicine to the looming threat of neurological warfare, this conversation is a compelling look at an advancing field that demands urgent regulation and protection of our autonomy.


(0:00:00) - Brain-Computer Interfaces

(0:10:57) - Technical Standards

(0:25:57) - Mind-Reading Technology

(0:39:09) - Protecting Privacy in a Digital World

(0:43:27) - Emerging Technologies

(0:56:00) - Ethics and Privacy in Technology

(1:04:24) - Technology and Responsibility

(1:16:33) - Digital Privacy Advocacy and Awareness


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow The InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) on X: https://x.com/INCITS


Brain-Computer Interface, Wearable Technology, Digital Bill of Rights, Privacy Protection, Information Security, Quantum-Resistant Cryptography, Neurological Warfare, Neuralink, Mind-Reading Technology, Cognitive Warfare, Cybersecurity

lara logangoing roguebrandy smith
