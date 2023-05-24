Quo Vadis





May 23, 2023





In this video we share Pope Benedict XVI: Terror of Demons.





In the presence of the priest, the devil himself had to confess during the exorcism what was happening before the action of Pope Benedict XVI, revealing the true power of the teaching of the Pope against the action of Satan.





Indeed, in this specific exorcism it is clear that Ratzinger literally exhausted Satan.





"I hate him, I can't stand him any more: his every word, every gesture and every blessing is an exorcism," said the devil during the release ceremony.





What happens when Ratzinger speaks?





In fact, Pope Benedict not only tormented the devil, exposing him every time he warned mankind of his wickedness and misdeeds.





The point is that the Evil One felt so cornered that he was exhausted and bent with his words and gestures.





Namely, under the name of Benedict XVI, the devil suffers, to say the least, terrible suffering.





This was discovered by a direct associate of the exorcist, a witness to the shocking events.





There is talk of screams, screams, screams of pain.





But the most sensational outburst was performed by the devil in a small church in the province of Salerno, while a woman was praying for deliverance.





The devil, this associate explains, is desperate, he has had enough of the pope and his constant catechesis against hell and the spirits that dwell in it.





That was not enough, the Evil One discovered that "every word, every gesture, every blessing is an exorcism".





Pope Benedict XVI always emphasized the work of Satan.





In fact, the devil hates the Holy Father in principle because of his authority as Christ's Vicar on Earth and the universal Shepherd of the Church.





However, there was more to Joseph Ratzinger's case.





Whether as a professor, archbishop or cardinal, up to the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Bavarian theologian never stopped emphasizing the insidious and terrifying existence of the Evil One and Hell; thus warning all humanity against his attacks.





For example, Ratzinger often urged people never to resort to the occult, for any reason.





In fact, many know that magical practices, marked in the Bible as abominations, open the door of the soul to the father of lies.





Tarot readings, séances, black masses, curses, curses, the evil eye, dedications to the devil: there is nothing more painful and dangerous for human beings. Indeed, through these occult experiences, Satan takes over one's spirit and body.





At that point, it becomes inevitable to turn to an exorcist to regain your freedom.





But what the devil discovered in that circumstance was nothing short of sensational: Pope Benedict XVI became one of his most frequent nightmares.





His whole teaching was a constant struggle against Satan, and Monsignor Andrea Gemma, the former bishop of Naples, also explained this in one of his last interviews before his death.





Namely, since the election of Ratzinger to the papal throne, the devil began to tremble.





A few days later, in the exorcism of Archbishop Gemma, he said: "The new Pope is even stronger than the previous one (John Paul II) and will make us suffer a lot."





That's how it started.





To fight against the cause of all evil, the evil itself, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger explained that there is only one way: by carrying the cross of Christ.





On the contrary, "for those who continue to sin without any repentance, the prospects are eternal damnation, hell, because our attachment to sin can lead us to the failure of our existence".





"It is a tragic fate that awaits those who live in sin without calling on God," explained Ratzinger.





"Only divine forgiveness gives us the strength to resist evil and not sin again.





Jesus came to tell us that he wants us all in heaven and that hell, which is little talked about in our time, exists and is eternal for those who close their hearts to his love".





Faced with the mastery of Pope Benedict XVI, Satan was defeated from the start.





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Beel3f14Nlc