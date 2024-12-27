mRNA Vaccines Being Forced Operation Warp Speed You Trump "Lovers" Warp speed Not only hell no hell no for the third time I've been fired twice I've filed a lawsuit the second

Jesus Is Lord Matthew 25 Five of them were foolish and five were wise., [12/26/2024 4:06 PM]

Warp speed

Not only hell no hell no for the third time I've been fired twice I've filed a lawsuit the second time for my sincerely held religious beliefs cuz they don't have a leg to stand on because they accepted it This is the third time I've had to deal with the issue regarding my sincerely held religious belief since 2021 and it will not be the last time and hell no I will not comply





Heck no is 10 levels of nice above what I want to say , but I'll quote Pastor Rodney Howard Browne , I'll go old testament I have a ... We're gonna trade shots , he was arrested by one of tRumps picks a Florida sheriff ( and was subsequently removed ) for keeping his church open during the first lie , get the free download of The invisible rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg The Spanish flu was caused by the first radio waves on earth during WW1 and started in the army radio rooms but was not transferable by any means person to person , Wuhan was the first city outfitted with 5g and the map of CV19 and 5g rollout are identical , we make a virus type of particle in us to heal it cannot be transferred , it's the somatid look up the somatid cycle

Comment

The evidence is out in abundance..masking..covid injections and lockdowns are outright lethal or in affective..So Congress isn't ill informed about a return to this...Plain and simple..they are in on Depopulation!!! Remember they were exempt from previous Mandates and you can bet...they will be again!! Get in their faces..shout at um..follow home..u see um at the store..stare um down..now u know why they constantly push civilian disarmament...even with 25million new illegals from crime ridden 3rd worlds

Comment

The way to stop forced vaccination is to change your political status. Return to the jurisdiction on the Land like when you were born. Renounce your 14th Amendment "federal citizenship" and return to the Republic the founding fathers gave us in 1789 and 1791. If you leave the jurisdiction of the United States of America Incorporated and renounce your corporate franchise, the corporation can't force you to take any vaccine. That though will take courage, education and backbone, something most Americans do not posses



