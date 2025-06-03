BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Week's God Encounters at the Mall Will Surprise You!
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 months ago

🙌 6 SALVATIONS this Sunday! 🙌

God is on the move through Voyagers Ministries! This past weekend at the Temecula Valley Mall, six people gave their lives to Jesus during our outreach! 🔥 Heaven is rejoicing—and so are we!

From bold street evangelism to heartfelt prayers, we’re seeing lives transformed weekly. 💬❤️ Come be a part of it!

📍 Join us every Sunday at 1:30 PM at the Temecula Valley Mall – we’re out there rain or shine, lifting up the name of Jesus!

🛏️ And don’t forget our Homeless Outreach every Monday at 9:30 AM – location changes weekly (message us to get updates!).

👉 Follow, like, and share to stay connected and help spread the word!

Let’s keep reaching the lost and bringing the hope of the Gospel to Temecula and beyond! 💥✝️

#6Salvations #JesusSaves #VoyagersMinistries #StreetEvangelism #TemeculaRevival #BoldFaith #OutreachMinistry #KingdomHarvest #HomelessMinistry #GreatCommission

Support Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter

Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!

If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:

👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries

Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!

#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism

Keywords
godchristianevangelismweekly outreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy