This Week's God Encounters at the Mall Will Surprise You!

🙌 6 SALVATIONS this Sunday! 🙌

God is on the move through Voyagers Ministries! This past weekend at the Temecula Valley Mall, six people gave their lives to Jesus during our outreach! 🔥 Heaven is rejoicing—and so are we!

From bold street evangelism to heartfelt prayers, we’re seeing lives transformed weekly. 💬❤️ Come be a part of it!

📍 Join us every Sunday at 1:30 PM at the Temecula Valley Mall – we’re out there rain or shine, lifting up the name of Jesus!

🛏️ And don’t forget our Homeless Outreach every Monday at 9:30 AM – location changes weekly (message us to get updates!).

👉 Follow, like, and share to stay connected and help spread the word!

Let’s keep reaching the lost and bringing the hope of the Gospel to Temecula and beyond! 💥✝️

#6Salvations #JesusSaves #VoyagersMinistries #StreetEvangelism #TemeculaRevival #BoldFaith #OutreachMinistry #KingdomHarvest #HomelessMinistry #GreatCommission

Support Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter

Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!

If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:

👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries

Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!

#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism